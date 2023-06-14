Colorado Parks and Wildlife closes reservoir in Flagler State Wildlife Area

FLAGLER, Colo. (KRDO)--Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is announcing it is closing the reservoir in the Flagler State Wildlife Area indefinitely due to flooding.

The announcement comes Tuesday, June 13, after heavy rainfall caused water to fill the empty reservoir, flow over the spillway, and flood the road.

CPW Director Jeff Davis ordered the reservoir to be closed until the water recedes, out of a concern for public safety.

The reservoir, according to CPW officials, is just north of Interstate 70 in Kit Carson County.

It was drained in August 2017 under a release order from the Colorado Division of Water Resource and the gate on the dam has remained open and the reservoir empty ever since, except when locally heavy rains fill it temporarily.

CPW states a similar closure was issued in July 2022 after a similar rain event filled it.

Flagler's reservoir is a part of the 400-acre Flagler State Wildlife Area located about 5 miles east of the town of Flagler.

CPW is only allowed to keep water in Flagler's reservoir when there is not a downstream water user in need of water.

When calls for water from downstream senior water right owners come in, CPW must release this water to the South Republican River.

Flagler was acquired by Colorado as a recreation area in 1965. The Division of Wildlife took it over in 1978 after it was briefly part of the Colorado State Park system.