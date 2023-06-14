Skip to Content
Active weather through the start of the weekend.

Published 7:32 AM

A quieter weather day with more sunshine early today... and a few thunderstorms this afternoon. 

TODAY: Partly cloudy and mild today with highs topping out in the 70s and 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will impact the region again this afternoon... but most should be sub severe.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with overnight lows dipping into the 40s and 50s.

EXTENDED: Unsettled weather through the first half of the weekend with daily showers and thunderstorms. Strong and possibly severe thunderstorms will be possible both Thursday and Friday and possibly Saturday as well. A drying and warming trend starts Sunday with afternoon highs in the 80's.  And southern Colorado will experience the upper-80s and low-90s early next week.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

