United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum offers free admission for all dads on Father’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Just in time for Father’s Day weekend, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum (USOPM) is offering complementary admission for all the dads out there.

Flame Café will also be offering a free beverage -- including beer -- with purchase of an entrée in honor of Father’s Day.

The museum will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Use the following ticketing link to redeem online. Walk-ups are also welcome.

Fathers Day Weekend is Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18.

Visit usopm.org for more information.