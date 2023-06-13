Skip to Content
News

United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum offers free admission for all dads on Father’s Day

USOPM
By
Published 11:21 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Just in time for Father’s Day weekend, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum (USOPM) is offering complementary admission for all the dads out there. 

Flame Café will also be offering a free beverage -- including beer -- with purchase of an entrée in honor of Father’s Day.

The museum will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. 

Use the following ticketing link to redeem online. Walk-ups are also welcome.

Fathers Day Weekend is Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18.

Visit usopm.org for more information.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content