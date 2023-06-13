The Farm-to-Table experience at Griffith Centers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Pikes Peak Kiwanis Club is partnering with Griffith Centers to revitalize its Colorado Springs garden in support of its Farm-to-Table experience.

Griffith Centers is a non-profit organization that provides mental and behavioral health programs and resources to support children, families, and adults.

The Farm-to-Table experience is an extension of Griffith Centers’ culinary program that offers a meaningful and educational tool for children to learn about gardening while engaging in hands-on experiences.

It also encourages children to explore and try new vegetables and fruits.

The garden comes in preparation for the upcoming school year to allow children to learn about agriculture, food, health, and nutrition and of course, explore cooking, taste-testing, and sharing their creations.

Griffith’s Kitchen and kitchen staff benefit from the garden, as they lean into providing fresh, nutritious, homegrown vegetables in their meals offered on campus for staff and children.

For more information about the revitalized garden, you can click the link here. Visit Griffith Centers’ Colorado Springs location at 17 Farragut Ave.