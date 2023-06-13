Road closure scheduled to repair El Paso Boulevard extended

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The City of Manitou Springs’ Public Works department is extending its closure for El Paso Boulevard to help minimize future construction impacts and road closures.

The closure will be in effect Thursday, June 15, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Garden of the Gods Place to the Hiawatha Gardens parking lot on El Paso Boulevard.

The closure comes in an effort to fix a small portion of a sinking roadway and to repair a malfunctioning fire hydrant, City officials state.

Residents in the area will still have access to their homes throughout the construction period, however, City officials are encouraging motorists and guests in the area to avoid El Paso Boulevard while work is underway.