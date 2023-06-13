Right lane road closure for I-25 for June 13
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is temporarily closing the right lane of northbound I-25 due to erosion and slope damage.
According to CDOT officials, heavy rains have eroded a section under the highway, creating a safety hazard for the traveling public. The lane closure will be approximately one mile long--from mile 133 to mile 134.
Road closures will be in place today, Tuesday, June 13, until 6:30 p.m. and will be just north of the Co 16/ Fountain Interchange at Exit 132, according to CDOT.
Only one lane will be open on northbound I-25 in this area, so drivers should expect traffic backups, delays, and to use alternative routes.
Northbound I-25 traffic are being advised to exit at Fountain (Exit 128) and use U.S. Highway 85/87 to South Academy Boulevard, where they can go west back to I-25 or continue north on U.S. 85/87.