PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The northbound lanes of I-25 are closed Tuesday afternoon south of Pueblo.

The closure is near Colorado City or the town of Rye, in southern Pueblo County.

The Colorado Dept. of Transportation (CDOT) says the closure is due to a crash between Exit 71, Graneros Road, and CO 165.

There is no indication at this time when the roadway will reopen.