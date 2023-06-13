Skip to Content
Medina Alert issued for a stolen vehicle involved in a hit-and-run

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)--The Denver Police Department along with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is issuing a Medina Alert for a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle. 

The incident occurred on Monday, June 12, around 9:34 p.m. at 4th Avenue and N. Broadway Street in Denver, Colorado. 

The Denver Police Department and the CBI reported a car had hit a pedestrian causing the victim to sustain serious bodily injuries. 

The suspect of the vehicle was last seen going southbound on Broadway Street and CBI stated the car was reported stolen as of Sunday, June 11. 

The suspected vehicle (the photo pictured above is not the actual car) is a 2004 white Acura TL/4-door Sedan with a Colorado issued license plate CFHC16. 

CBI reports there may be possible damage to the passenger side to the front of the vehicle. 

For anyone with information about this incident, call the Denver Police Department at (720)-913-2012.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

