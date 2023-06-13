Former Colorado Springs City councilmember passes away

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)--Former Mayor John Suthers is awarding a Spirit of the Springs award to former city councilwoman Stephannie Fortune following her recent passing.

Stephannie Fortune passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, June 13.

During her term, she had announced she was battling leukemia.

The following statement was issued by former Mayor John Suthers upon her passing:

"Stephannie Finley Fortune was a great citizen of Colorado Springs. She had a servant's heart and worked in a myriad of ways to improve our city, our state, and our country. Through her involvement in federal, state, and local government, and her work in higher education and for many non-profits, she made a positive impact on so many people. Stephannie was instrumental in shepherding the city for Champions projects in our city from vision to reality. Stephannie was a great choice by the City Council to replace Richard Skorman when he left the Council. Despite malicious opinions by a small group of citizens, she immediately set to work to resolve important community issues including the reopening of the westside Community Center in her own district. She worked tirelessly on the Council until she was physically unable to do so any longer. In my last weeks as Mayor, I awarded Stephannie a Spirit of the Springs award for he lifetime contributions to our community. The award was well deserved, and she was very touched by it. My hope is Stephannie's life of public service will be an inspiration to others in our community." Former Mayor John Suthers

Mayor Yemi Mobolade also offered a statement regarding the passing of Mrs. Fortune:

“Today our city woke up to the heart-wrenching news of Stephannie Fortune’s passing. A former City Councilmember who rose to every challenge with kindness and compassion, Stephannie courageously stepped up when Colorado Springs needed her the most. While her impact on this community is deep and lasting and the list of her accomplishments is long, she will be remembered first and foremost as a friend. Our hearts and prayers are with her husband, Kent, and her family and friends, of which there are many. Through both her public and private service, she made our city a better place to live. Her stewardship of a collaborative government working with residents for residents is a legacy that all our elected officials should strive to match. I first met Stephannie in January 2015 when she presented me with a Mayor’s Young Leader Award for economic development on behalf of Mayor Steve Bach. My leadership journey in this city is in large part due to Stephannie’s influence in my life. I am one of thousands with that story. Stephannie will always be one of the true champions of Colorado Springs and her example of goodness, strength and joy will live on through the many, many people she touched.” Mayor Yemi Mobolade