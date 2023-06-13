Skip to Content
Flash flooding possible again today

Another round of showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

TODAY: Flash flooding will once again be a concern for Colorado Springs and El Paso county with the possibility of heavy rain with thunder this afternoon. Highs today will max out in the upper-60s and low-70s.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers and thunderstorms tonight... then partly cloudy overnight. Wednesday morning lows will be cool in the 40s. 

EXTENDED: Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue through the end of the work week with a drying trend heading into the end of the weekend. Saturday may feature a few showers early in the day... then partly cloudy and temperatures in the 70s and 80s Saturday afternoon. 

Chris Larson

