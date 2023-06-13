Change of command ceremony at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) - Fort Carson is streaming its change of command ceremony Tuesday morning.

The ceremony began at 10 a.m. to show Maj. Gen David S. Doyle assumes command of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson.

Maj. Gen David M. Hodne, who's served as the "Ivy" Division and Fort Carson commanding general since Aug. 19, 2021, will relinquish command during the ceremony. His next assignment has not yet been announced.

The ceremony began at 10 a.m. Watch it here.