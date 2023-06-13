Alert issued for senior missing from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is issuing a Missing Senior Alert for a man with a cognitive disability.

Neil Leonard Atkinson is a 84-year-old white man with gray hair and blue eyes. The CBI reports he is around 5’9 and weighs about 172 pounds.

Atkinson was last seen Monday, June 12, at 8 a.m. at the 6000 block of Dancing Water Drive.

He was believed to be driving a 2018 blue Chevrolet Equinox with a purple heart Colorado license plate PQM715.

The CBI reports Atkinson suffers from a cognitive disability and may be confused about his surroundings.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Neil Leonard Atkinson is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (719)-390-5555.