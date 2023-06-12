Unsettled and stormy weather to start the week

Showers and thunderstorms can be expected throughout the day Monday.

TODAY: Cloudy and cool with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms will be possible during the day Monday with highs in the 60s and 70s.

TONIGHT: Thundershowers may linger into the late evening hours. Quiet overnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

EXTENDED: Tuesday will be another day that features showers and thunderstorms and below average temperatures. Isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer temperatures with a drying trend for Friday and the weekend ahead. Temperatures in the 80s and some low-90s by the weekend.