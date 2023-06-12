Skip to Content
Thousands of fentanyl pills and other drugs recovered during raid of Woodland Park home

Markus Deimling and evidence recovered while serving the warrant.
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) announced a recent "drug raid" Monday that resulted in the recovery of thousands of pills, other drugs, cash, and weapons.

According to the TCSO, the Narcotics Team executed a search warrant last Thursday at a home on Blackfoot Trail in Woodland Park. Serving the warrant resulted in the recovery of 2,000 fentanyl pills, 1,000 Xanax pills, 59 suboxone strips, $1508 in cash, a .45 caliber handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun, and numerous magazines and boxes of ammunition.

28-year-old Markus Deimling was arrested and charged with possession of an illegal weapon and unlawful distribution, according to the TCSO.

