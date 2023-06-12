Swimming and water safety with warmer weather approaching

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As warmer temperatures approach, many people may be ready to take to the water. Whether that’s their local pool, a lake, or the river. But before you jump in, make sure you’ve taken safety precautions.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for kids ages 1-4, according to the CDC, killing 4,000 people each year. This statistic stresses the importance of making sure kids and adults are safe and prepared prior to jumping in.

“Deaths from drowning are still the number 2 cause for kids ages 4-12, and more than half of American adults don’t feel strong swimming in the water," British Swim School Owner Scott Douglas said. "So it’s still a big need for kids and adults to learn how to swim.”

Programs can start as young as 3 months, and go through elderly ages. Swim instructors say if you don't know how to swim, wear a lifejacket.

“What the most important thing is is parental supervision when your kids are around the water," Douglas said. "But beyond that, formal swim lessons are able to reduce that risk of drowning by more than 80%”

Classes typically move from being comfortable in the water, to safety and survival skills, to strength and stroke development.

As far as water safety in a river or a lake, there are often undercurrents that you cannot see.

“You really need to test those undercurrents in a river before you move past a few feet," Douglas said.

It's also important to wear a coast guard approved lifejacket. Especially because in Colorado the cold water can cause panic in even an experienced swimmer.

To find swim schools and instructors in the Pikes Peak Region, there are many resources. Pikes Peak Athletics, Safe Splash, Donna's Dolphins, and British Swim School all have programs for all ages.