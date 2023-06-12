Sexually Violent Predator moves to address in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- In accordance with Colorado law, the Fountain Police Department (FPD) is notifying the community of a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) that has moved to an address in Fountain.

According to the FPD, Tad Michael Johnson has been released from the Department of Corrections and has moved to an address in Fountain Police Department’s jurisdiction. Johnson is a sex offender whose past behavior has led him to be classified as a ‘Sexually Violent Predator’ by the court. Accordingly,

In response to this, the Fountain Police Department said it has undertaken the following tasks,

Notified the DOC Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.

Reviewed and confirmed Johnson’s residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

Briefed patrol personnel on Johnson’s status, history, appearance, residence, employment, and vehicles.

Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies

The FPD said it will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Johnson registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such.

According to the FPD, Johnson’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of Felony Sexual Assault on a Child in 2019. Johnson was also convicted of sexual contact – no consent in 2019, felony menacing in 2002, DWAI in 2009, vehicular eluding in 2009, harassing communication in 2010, theft ($50- $300) in 2013, felony menacing in 2014, 3rd-degree assault in 2015, harassment in 2015, attempted possession of a controlled substance 2016, public indecency in 2013, felony menacing in 2020, along with numerous other charges.

Johnson is registered and residing at 6664 Provincial Dr., Fountain, Colorado 80817. He is described as being a black male, 39 years old, 6’0” tall, 223 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.