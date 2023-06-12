Skip to Content
News

Nuggets’ championship parade to be held Thursday in Downtown Denver

MGN - NBA
By
New
Published 9:42 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Nuggets are the 2023 NBA champions and the City of Denver will be celebrating them with a championship parade on Thursday, June 15.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will travel from Union Station to Civic Center Park.

The NBA has provided detailed information on everything you would need to know ahead of the championship parade, from maps and accessibility info to FAQs and tips on how to enjoy the parade.

Find everything you need to know about the parade here: Nuggets 2023 championship parade.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content