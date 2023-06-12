Nuggets’ championship parade to be held Thursday in Downtown Denver

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Nuggets are the 2023 NBA champions and the City of Denver will be celebrating them with a championship parade on Thursday, June 15.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will travel from Union Station to Civic Center Park.

The NBA has provided detailed information on everything you would need to know ahead of the championship parade, from maps and accessibility info to FAQs and tips on how to enjoy the parade.

Find everything you need to know about the parade here: Nuggets 2023 championship parade.