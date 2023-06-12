New RV Park to open at Walsenburg Golf Course

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO)--The first 10-site RV Park located on a golf course in Colorado, is being celebrated with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to officials with the Walsenburg Golf Course.

The event will take place at the Walsenburg Golf Course at Lathrop State Park at 1399 Colorado Road 502, this Monday, June 12, at 11 a.m.

Officials with the event state the new RV campground will be about 100 yards away from the golf course clubhouse with views of the Spanish Peaks and Martin Lake.

The new RV campground will be open for both extended and nightly stays.

Each site is equipped with water, 50-, 30-, and 20-amp electric service, free high-speed Wi-Fi, and its own picnic table. Leashed pets are also welcome.

Rates are set at $36 per day for electric campsites and the association states it's working to put together packages that bundle the RV park fee, green fees, cart rental, mini-golf, driving-range access and perhaps even some state park access, packages with nearby golf courses.

The Walsenburg Golf Course itself features a driving range, miniature golf course, and clubhouse and restaurant, in addition to the newly added RV area.

Officials with the event state this isn’t the only “first” for Lathrop State Park.

In fact, Lathrop Park was Colorado’s first state park and the only Colorado state park complete with a golf course.

It’s name comes after Harold Lathrop, the state’s first state park director.

Lathrop State Park has two lakes that offer a variety of boating and angling opportunities for all types of water recreation.

Martin Lake offers water skiing, power and sail boating, while Horseshoe Lake is a peaceful haven for canoeists, kayakers, sailors and other boaters at wakeless speeds.

The park also features:

An archery range

Equestrian trail

103 campsites

Visitors are required to have a park pass to access the state park, however, a park pass is not required to access the golf course or RV Park.

Camping reservations at the golf course RV park can be made by emailing golfwalsenburg@gmail.com.

For more information about the golf course or to book a tee time at the golf course, visit the link here.

Finally, information about Lathrop State Park is available on the Colorado Parks & Wildlife website at the link here.