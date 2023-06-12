Gas prices in Colorado Springs rise 0.8 cents per gallon from last week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Average gasoline prices in Colorado Springs have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, according to a GasBuddy's survey.

As of Monday, June 12, gas prices are averaging $3.42/g–that’s at least 12.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

According to the GasBuddy report, the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $3.09/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69/g–a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.89/g while the highest was $4.44/g.

As for the national average price of gasoline, prices have risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57/g today.

The national average is up 5.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 144.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

These are the historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

June 12, 2022: $4.84/g (U.S. Average: $5.01/g)

June 12, 2021: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

June 12, 2020: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

June 12, 2019: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

June 12, 2018: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

June 12, 2017: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

June 12, 2016: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

June 12, 2015: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

June 12, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

June 12, 2013: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

As for neighboring areas and their current gas prices, Denver stands at $3.40/g and Fort Collins at $3.44/g.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.87 per gallon.