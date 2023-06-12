Early morning power outage near Patty Jewett Reservoir

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Around 543 people are without power following an early morning outage.

The power outage occurred around 6:25 a.m. on Monday, June 12, according to Colorado Springs Utilities, and is affecting the areas between N. El Paso Street and N. Union Blvd., near the Patty Jewett Reservoir.

Crews with Colorado Springs Utilities stated they were aware of the power outage and have assigned service crews to the affected area.

Officials estimate the outage will be restored today, at 10:55 a.m.