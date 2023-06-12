Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Fire Department performs water rescue for person under bridge

KRDO
By
today at 6:43 AM
Published 6:41 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- One person is now safe following an early morning water rescue. 

The Colorado Springs Fire Department got to the scene around 1:20 a.m. on Monday, June 12, at Platte Avenue and Hathaway Drive. 

They reported an individual was in need of assistance because they were under a bridge.

By 1:30 a.m. CSFD stated the individual was rescued from the location. 

As of now, there are no further details surrounding the water rescue but we know that person was not injured and didn’t require medical assistance.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content