Colorado Springs Fire Department performs water rescue for person under bridge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- One person is now safe following an early morning water rescue.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department got to the scene around 1:20 a.m. on Monday, June 12, at Platte Avenue and Hathaway Drive.

They reported an individual was in need of assistance because they were under a bridge.

#ColoradoSpringsFire RESCUE - WATER - SWIFT T8,BC2,E7,CIMFD,IC1

E PLATTE AV/HATHAWAY DR

Map F7 01:20:46



By 1:30 a.m. CSFD stated the individual was rescued from the location.

As of now, there are no further details surrounding the water rescue but we know that person was not injured and didn’t require medical assistance.