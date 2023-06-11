Ukraine recaptures village as Russian forces hold other lines, fire on fleeing civilians elsewhere

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military reported recapturing a southeastern village as Russian forces claimed to repel multiple attacks in the area. To the southwest, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s top adviser said six people were injured when Moscow’s troops fired at a boat evacuating people from Russian-occupied areas to Ukrainian-held territory along a flooded front line. Andriy Yermak, the president’s chief of staff, wrote on his Telegram account that the injured were rushed to hospital in the southern city of Kherson. An Associated Press team on site saw three ambulances drop off injured evacuees at a hospital, one of whom was splattered with blood and was whisked by stretcher into the emergency room.

