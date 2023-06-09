Skip to Content
University of Colorado at Colorado Springs hosts cyber security camps for middle school students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Cybersecurity Programs Office at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS) is hosting a series of cyber security camps for middle school students and middle school and high school teachers. 

The camps will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday throughout the months of June and July, at the UCCS Ken W. O’Neil Cybersecurity Education & Research Center at 3650 N. Nevada Avenue. 

According to UCCS officials, each student camp will offer educational, online activities and hands-on experiences covering cybersecurity topics ranging from virtual reality to ciphers, lock-picking, and more.

The camp for educators will prepare teachers to sit for a Cybersecurity Certification exam offered by the EC-Council

In addition, UCCS officials state teachers will take away eight lesson plans that are classroom-ready, that can be used to introduce cyber security concepts and engage students with a classroom’s-worth of cyber security career guides so they can explore opportunities in the field of security. 

For questions, please contact the UCCS Cybersecurity Programs Office at cyber@uccs.edu.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

