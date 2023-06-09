Senior non-commissioned officer assigned to the USAFA passes away

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) - A senior non-commissioned officer assigned to the U.S. Air Force Academy passed away.

According to officials with the USAFA, Senior Master Sgt. Jamie Lewis died in his private, off-base home late Monday, June 5.

Lewis served as the Academy's Command Paralegal Manager since July 2021. He began his career as an air transportation specialist and later served as a fire sergeant.

While the passing is believed to be of natural causes, the El Paso County Coroner will determine the exact cause of death.

“Jaime placed Airmen and their families first and will be deeply missed. Our headquarters legal team is experiencing its second loss in recent months, and the Academy family stands united in support with them and all who knew Sergeant Lewis during this difficult time," said Col. Ben Jonsson U.S. Air Force Academy Vice Superintendent

In a message to the Academy staff, faculty, and cadets, Jonsson said this terrible news reminds us how fragile life can be.

“Please continue to take care of one another, and thank you for remembering our lost

teammate and his family,” said Jonsson.

Sergeant Lewis’ awards and decorations include five Air Force Meritorious Service Medals, three Air Force

Commendation Medals, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, and the Air Force Achievement Medal.