Name of Colorado Springs teen killed in fiery crash released

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of the victim in a deadly single-vehicle traffic crash.

On Monday, June 5, officers were dispatched to E. Woodman Rd. and Golden Sage Dr. for a crash at 11:53 p.m.

On their way, officers were told the vehicle was engulfed in flame. Once at the scene, officers and medical personnel determined the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He was identified as 18-year-old Jace Bajza. CSPD said Bajza died at the scene.

CSPDs Major Crash Team determined Bajza was driving west on Woodman Rd. at Golden Sage Dr. That's when the vehicle left the road's north side, traveled into a drainage ditch, and hit the concrete culvert before becoming engulfed in flames.

Speed is suspected to be a factor in this investigation. At this time, it's unclear if alcohol was also a factor.

This is the 21st fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs so far this year. At this time last year, Colorado Springs had 16 fatal traffic crashes.