Single vehicle traffic crash leaves one driver dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Stetson Hills division, are investigating a single vehicle traffic crash that found a driver dead at the scene.

According to CSPD, the crash took place on Woodman Road and Golden Sage and officers were dispatched around 12 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

When officers arrived, they found that the vehicle had left the roadway, struck a culvert, and started on fire.

CSPD reports the driver was the only occupant at the time of the incident and had been pulled from the car prior to police arriving on scene. The driver was reported dead.

As of now the Major Crash Team (MCT) has now assumed investigation efforts due to the nature of the crash.