Dave Elmore, owner and founder of Minor League Baseball clubs, dies at 88

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)--It's a somber day for Minor League Baseball as Dave Elmore, the man who brought Triple-A baseball to Colorado, has died.

According to the MLB, Elmore owned the Sky Sox baseball team before they were even called the Sky Sox.

Before, they were the Hawaii Islanders until Elmore moved the team to Colorado.

Technically they were the second incarnation of the Sky Sox--a Chicago team of the same name played in the 1950s.

Dave Elmore was the founder of what is now known as Elmore Sports Group. They now own Rocky Mountain Vibes, who also represent Minor League Baseball in the Colorado area.

According to the MLB, Elmore was inducted into the Pacific Coast League Hall of Fame in 2014 and later joined the Texas League Hall in 2016.

He was also the recipient of the coveted King of Baseball Award in 2016, an award that is given to a veteran of professional baseball for longtime dedication and service.

Elmore was 88 years-old when he passed away.