Colorado Springs man missing for weeks has been found

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Burau of Investigation announced Friday afternoon a man who's been missing from Colorado Springs for nearly a month was found.

According to Nick Walker's family, they haven't been able to get in touch with him since mid-April. His dad, Paul Walker, told KRDO this is "totally out of character."

On June 6, the CBI released a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Activation for Walker.

Friday at 3:39 p.m., the CBI announced Walker had been safely located.

The community was thanked for its help in finding Walker.