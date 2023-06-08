Skip to Content
Colorado GOP says if abortion access is deciding factor, Space Command should go to Alabama

KRDO
By
New
Published 4:55 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado GOP shared its thoughts about the fight for Space Command, saying if abortion is a deciding factor in its relocation, then the state's Republican Party would prefer for it to move to Alabama.

GOP Chair Dave Williams said he understands that moving space command would be very costly, and he wants Space Command to stay, but will not compromise his values.

"It's horribly irresponsible to pretend that this is a non-issue. It isn't. It is a very big issue," claimed Williams. "We don't want blood on our hands, and that's how we view it."

Alabama is one of nine states that banned abortions since the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion nationwide. Abortion is not an option for victims of rape or incest in Alabama either.

Under a recently adopted Veterans Affairs rule, the department can provide abortions if the health or life of the veteran is in danger or when the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest. Alabama legislators challenged this but failed to overturn it.

Wednesday, Williams sent a letter to President Biden that he authored, calling for "the decision to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs to be made solely on merit, rather than being entangled with the issue of abortion access."

In March, Senator Michael Bennet argued on the Senate floor that the initial decision to move Space Command was motivated by purely political motivations from the previous presidential administration.

However, Williams claims Democrats are playing politics as well, claiming Democrats are pushing their own abortion agenda.

Williams said he asked U.S. Representative Doug Lamborn and Former Mayor John Suthers to sign the letter he wrote to President Biden, but they declined.

"I think it's pretty telling that he didn't want to sign on to a letter that declaratively affirmed that life should be more important than having economic or defense interests satisfied," said Williams.

KRDO reached out to Lamborn's office for comment today but has not heard back.

Author Profile Photo

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle Childers

