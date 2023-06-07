Skip to Content
Dave & Busters in Colorado Springs beginning to take shape in Briargate

June 7, 2023
June 7, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The city's first Dave and Busters is nearing completion.

According to a Facebook post by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, the sports bar style and arcade is being built in Briargate.

The department shared photos of the new build's progress Wednesday morning.

The Dave and Busters will be in the area of Briargat Pkwy. and Chapel Hills Dr., just east of the Shops at Briargate.

The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department first announced the city was getting a Dave and Buster's in February after issuing a permit for the project at the end of January.

