Skip to Content
News

MORE STORMS THIS WEEKEND

1Capture
By
Updated
today at 3:29 PM
Published 3:05 PM

TONIGHT: A few showers into the evening... then partly cloudy overnight. Morning lows Thursday will dip into the low and mid-50s.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny for the first part of the day before more clouds build in by the afternoon. Storms will increase in coverage, mainly over the Palmer Divide and I-25 in the Pikes Peak region after 2pm. Highs in the 70's

EXTENDED: Afternoon shower and thundershower chances will carry us into the weekend. Saturday highs will be in the 70s and 80s... with slightly cooler temperatures to end the weekend on Sunday. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content