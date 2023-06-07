MORE STORMS THIS WEEKEND

TONIGHT: A few showers into the evening... then partly cloudy overnight. Morning lows Thursday will dip into the low and mid-50s.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny for the first part of the day before more clouds build in by the afternoon. Storms will increase in coverage, mainly over the Palmer Divide and I-25 in the Pikes Peak region after 2pm. Highs in the 70's

EXTENDED: Afternoon shower and thundershower chances will carry us into the weekend. Saturday highs will be in the 70s and 80s... with slightly cooler temperatures to end the weekend on Sunday.