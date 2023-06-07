5 things to know for June 7: Pence, Hazardous air, Virginia shooting, Ukraine, Crypto

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

1. Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced this morning he is running for president, setting up a battle for the Republican nomination with his former boss, Donald Trump. His launch video comes after he filed official paperwork earlier this week for his bid seeking the GOP presidential nomination. Pence argues in the video — which makes no mention of Trump and features no images of the former president — that “different times call for different leadership.” He joins a crowded Republican primary field, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who formally announced his presidential campaign on Tuesday. Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall in Iowa later this evening at 9 p.m. ET following his campaign kickoff.

2. Hazardous air

New York City on Tuesday briefly topped the list of the world’s worst air pollution as harmful smoke billowed across the Northeast from wildfires in Canada. The smoke that has engulfed the region is pushing south from more than 150 active fires burning in Quebec that are affecting air quality for millions. Air quality alerts have been in effect throughout the week for parts of several states, including New York, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois. And in Canada, an estimated 26,000 people remain displaced from their homes after being forced to evacuate, Canada’s federal government said.

3. Virginia shooting

A joyful high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia, turned to terror on Tuesday when a gunman opened fire outside the ceremony where hundreds of people were standing. At least two people were killed, including an 18-year-old student who just graduated, police said. Several others were injured as they tried to escape the gunfire, including a 9-year-old girl who was hit by a car, according to the city’s interim police chief. The shooting occurred at Monroe Park after Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony. Authorities say a 19-year-old suspect is in custody and they will recommend two counts of second-degree murder against him. The gunman’s motive is unclear, but investigators think the shooter may have known one of the victims.

4. Ukraine

More than 1,400 people have fled their homes after the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine this week. Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for the breach, and investigators are working to determine whether the dam was deliberately attacked. The floodwaters have inundated towns and already killed 300 animals at the Nova Kakhovka zoo, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the situation as “an environmental bomb of mass destruction,” adding Russia bears “criminal liability.”

5. Crypto

The SEC has sued Coinbase, America’s largest crypto exchange, for allegedly acting as an unregistered broker. The complaint landed just 24 hours after the agency filed a similar suit against overseas rival Binance. “Coinbase has made billions of dollars unlawfully facilitating the buying and selling of crypto asset securities,” the SEC said. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong responded in a statement that the company is “proud to represent the industry in court to finally get some clarity around crypto rules.” But he also pushed back against the SEC, which, he noted, approved the platform’s business when it allowed Coinbase to go public in 2021. The growing regulatory crackdown is rattling crypto investors, who remain shaken by the implosion last year of the trading platform FTX. Since then, digital asset prices have tanked and regulators have stepped up their scrutiny of the industry.

THIS JUST IN …

Pope Francis to undergo surgery

Pope Francis was hospitalized today to undergo abdominal surgery, the Vatican Press Office said in a statement. He is expected to be hospitalized for several days.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Starbucks is bringing its controversial olive oil coffee to more cities

Interested in a spoonful of olive oil? Despite somewhat negative reviews, Starbucks will expand its menu today in several states to include the so-called Oleato drinks.

Hong Kong’s famous rubber duck returns — this time with a friend

Two massive inflatable ducks will float in Hong Kong’s waters later this month in a striking art installation. See a photo of the outsized bath toys here.

Webb telescope captures galaxy 20 million light-years away

These new images of a faraway galaxy rife with star formation are getting major attention from astronomers and space enthusiasts.

Dolly Parton is helping millions of children across California

Every child under the age of five in California can receive a free book in the mail every month, thanks to the country music legend.

Ford recalls 125,000 SUVs and trucks

The automaker appears to be facing more manufacturing problems. See the models affected.

TODAY’S NUMBER

9,000

That’s how many lives could be saved in the US by 2050 with the country’s move to electric vehicles, a new study from the American Lung Association says. The federal government is taking big steps to fight car pollution as it aims for electric vehicles to account for up to two-thirds of new cars sold in the US by 2032.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We just realized that we were better off together than we were fighting or apart.”

— PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, after announcing a shocking partnership Tuesday with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. The new agreement is a reversal of Monahan’s previous position that the PGA Tour should not accept money from Saudi Arabia given the country’s record of human rights abuses and other controversies. While the agreement ends a feud that has dogged professional golf for the past year, the move deeply offended the families and survivors of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Fifteen of the 19 al Qaeda terrorists who hijacked four planes were Saudi nationals, but the Saudi government has denied any involvement in the 9/11 attacks.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY…

This is where Hollywood gets its cars

When movie producers need vehicles like police cars, ambulances, or school buses for their scenes, they usually give this company a call. See the wide array of vehicles on their lot. (Click here to view)

