Yemi Mobolade sworn in as Colorado Springs’ 42nd mayor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Tuesday, the new mayor of Colorado Springs will officially take office through a swearing-in ceremony.

Yemi Mobolade will take the oath of office and become Colorado Springs' 42nd mayor at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum at 10 a.m.

Watch the Mayor-Elect Yemi Mobolade get sworn in in the video above.

Vermijo Street between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the event. The public is asked to use alternate routes.

Street parking in the immediate area will also be limited. There are a few accessible parking spaces available on Vermijo St. People will need to show their placard on Vermijo St. between Nevada Ave. and Tejon St. to access the spaces.

The public is invited to the swearing-in ceremony, but seating might be limited with some accessible seating available. An ASL Interpreter will be located on the right side of the stage when facing the podium.

The ceremony is expected to last an hour.