What to know ahead of the 2023 Pikes Peak Pride Event Celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The annual Pikes Peak Pride event is set to take place this weekend and everyone is invited to enjoy two full days of peace, love, and celebration.

This year’s theme is titled “The Power of Pride,” and will oversee residents from across the state joining the Pikes Peak Pride committee in downtown Colorado Springs where there will be a variety of vendor booths, food trucks, and entertainment.

The Pride committee is also announcing that it will be installing a rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Tejon Street downtown on Friday, June 9, at 6 a.m.

The Pride event will take place Saturday, June 10, to Sunday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday’s main event is set to include a commemoration ceremony at 11 a.m. to pay tribute to the lives lost in the Club Q tragedy in November of 2022.

Sunday at 11 a.m., the Pride Parade will make its way southbound on Tejon Street from Platte Avenue to Vermijo Street.

Visitors and guests will meet at Alamo Square Park, or the Pioneer Museum, for the Pride event.

For more information about the event you can visit the link here.