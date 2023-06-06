Skip to Content
Warmer Tuesday with afternoon showers and storms

Partly cloudy early today, with afternoon thundershowers.

TODAY: A good deal of sunshine early in the day with increasing afternoon clouds and scattered thundershowers. Highs today will range from the low to the upper-70s. 

TONIGHT: Showers and any thunderstorms will die off quickly after the sun sets. Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows in the low-50s.

EXTENDED: A typical pattern the next couple of days with diurnal showers and thunderstorms... with a bulk of the activity firing over the higher terrain to the west of Colorado Springs and Pueblo.  A few showers will move into the I-25 corridor later in the afternoon and evening.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

