Warmer Tuesday with afternoon showers and storms

Partly cloudy early today, with afternoon thundershowers.

TODAY: A good deal of sunshine early in the day with increasing afternoon clouds and scattered thundershowers. Highs today will range from the low to the upper-70s.

TONIGHT: Showers and any thunderstorms will die off quickly after the sun sets. Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows in the low-50s.

EXTENDED: A typical pattern the next couple of days with diurnal showers and thunderstorms... with a bulk of the activity firing over the higher terrain to the west of Colorado Springs and Pueblo. A few showers will move into the I-25 corridor later in the afternoon and evening.