‘There’s always a silver lining,’ man plants 825 trees after losing home to the Black Forest Fire

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KRDO) -- In the eyes of Larry Cook, looking out at his backyard from the porch of the home he rebuilt, Black Forest is still beautiful.

What used to be a thick forest is now open land with a clear view of Pikes Peak, covered with new growth from the 825 tree saplings he's planted since the Black Forest Fire swept over his property in the summer of 2013.

"I miss the trees, but I still love it out here," said Larry Cook. "Someday I'm going to have a forest here again. I just won't live to see it."

Though Larry understands that in his lifetime he will never replenish what was lost, he's planting them for the future, and for his son who will one day take over his home.

On a sunny afternoon in May, Larry shared a story he's told many times — the story of how the Black Forest Fire burned down his home.

Larry Cook sits on a four-wheeler in front of his old home. The home was destroyed in the Black Forest Fire, and this is the only picture left of what the house looked like before it burned.

In 2013, Larry got a call from his late-wife Kay that their home was being evacuated.

Over the next few days, the Black Forest Fire made its way through the area, overtaking Larry's neighborhood.

"I just believed the fire department would put it out," said Larry, "I was naive."

Larry and Kay had only grabbed clothing for a few nights away from home, thinking after the evacuation was over, they could return home.

But the devastation they saw when they returned, was total.

A pile of warped metal lays on the foundation where Larry Cook's home once stood. The home used to be two stories, but this was the sight Larry saw when his neighborhood was reopened to residents.

"It wasn't a pretty sight," said Larry. "There was nothing left. The foundation was heaps of scrap metal and ashes, and it was just totally destroyed."

However, as Larry and Kay looked at the destruction, they didn't think for a minute of leaving Black Forest for good.

Flowers lean on the burned tree in front of Larry Cook's home. The sidewalk appears to be untouched, as the rest of the Cooks home is completely destroyed.

"It was 'we're going to rebuild,' the moment we knew that the house was gone," said Larry.

Not even a year after the fire, Larry and Kay had already rebuilt their home.

They were back living on the land they'd grown to love, albeit this time in a different floor plan.

But as they adjusted to their new home, a new challenge came quicker than fire ever could.

Months after the fire, Kay was diagnosed with inoperable cancer.

"That was devastating," said Larry. "That was very hard. I really can't even describe it."

Their safe haven in Black Forest was overcome with heaviness once again, now acting as the house where Kay and Larry would spend their last moments together.

Four years later, Kay passed away.

"Time does have a way of healing wounds," said Larry. "You'll never stop hurting, but it gets manageable."

However, through the pain of deep loss — the kind that claims a loved one and the kind that burns through wood and brick — Larry is left with a multitude of lessons on what truly matters.

"I like to say I'm moving on with my life as best I can," said Larry. "Even under the worst circumstances, there's always a silver lining."

Larry has learned that even though the Black Forest Fire was hard, a house can be replaced, new trees can be planted, and life can be lived with an inspiring, unimaginable hope that continues to focus on the good.

"We lost all the important possessions to us or what we thought was important," said Larry. "As time went on, we realized they weren't nearly as important as we initially thought."