Sprouts Farmers Market hosts hiring events ahead of new store location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Sprouts Farmers Market is announcing a brand new location in Colorado Springs and will be hosting in-person hiring events ahead of the store opening.

The new store will be located at 1720 South Nevada Avenue and is expected to open Friday, August 4.

The grocery store is expected to bring approximately 92-full- and part-time career opportunities in the area.

Two in-person team member hiring events will take place on Wednesday, June 21, and Thursday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Colorado Springs Airport located at 2035 Aerotech Drive.

Candidates can apply online in advance but walk-in applicants are also welcomed to attend the event.

Officials state employment opportunities will include but not limited to:

Department Managers

Assistant Department Managers

Clerks (Produce, Deli, Grocery, Bakery, and more)

Cashiers

Administrative Coordinator

To learn more about these open positions and team member benefits you can click the link here or call 1-866-925-2369 for non-managerial roles.

For a list of stores by region or to see other locations coming soon, visit the Sprouts website by clicking here.