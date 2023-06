MIAMI, Fla. (KRDO) - After a defeat by the Miami Heat in Game 2, the Denver Nuggets are looking to get back on track during Game 3 in the Sunshine State.

Ahead of Wednesday's game, KRDO Sports Director Rob Namnoum provided pre-game coverage from all the way from Miami.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals airs Wednesday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. MST exclusively on KRDO13