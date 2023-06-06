Skip to Content
Missing Indigenous man last known to be seen in Colorado Springs area

CBI
COLORADO, USA (KRDO)--The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is sending out a Missing Indigenous Persons Alert for a man who was last known to possibly be in the Colorado Springs area. 

Nick Walker, 33, went missing Tuesday, April 18, around 8:45 p.m. 

He is a member of the Ojibwe Tribe in Michigan but was last believed to be in the Colorado Springs area in late May.

Walker has brown hair and brown eyes, a large tattoo on his right forearm,  6’3, and weighs around 130 pounds. 

Anyone with information regarding Nick Walker’s whereabouts are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) at (719)-444-7000.

