Fort Carson to host Spartan Race Trifecta weekend event

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO)--The Fort Carson Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, and Spartan Race Inc. is hosting its Spartan Race Trifecta this weekend between June 10 and 11.

The race will start at 7:30 a.m. on post at the Fort Carson Training Areas two and four, which can be accessed through Gate 6 off State Highway 115 North.

This year will oversee a total of three obstacle courses where participants will get to test their abilities:

The Sprint: 5k with 20 obstacles; June 10 & 11

The Super: 10k with 25 obstacles; June 11

The Beast:21k with 30 obstacles; June 10

Registered participants over the age of 13 are welcome to try out the signature Spartan obstacles and children’s races for those between the ages of 4-14 will be available on both days of the event.

Those will include obstacles on courses running from one to three kilometers.

This event will be open to the public but registration is required to participate and you can visit the link here for more information.

Pets, with the exception of service animals, are prohibited from the event. Glass containers and coolers are also prohibited and smoking will only be allowed in designated areas.

Weapons will not be allowed at this event with the exception of authorized law enforcement officials. County, state, and federal civilian concealed carry permits are not recognized or valid on Fort Carson.

Finally, wrongful use or possession of marijuana on a federal installation is a violation of federal law. Federal law continues to prohibit the use of marijuana anywhere on post.

For more information about the event, you can contact the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-7525.