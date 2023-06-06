Colorado Department of Transportation issues road closures ahead of MAMSIP Bridge Reconstruction Project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) along with contractor SEMA Construction, is alerting drivers of temporary road closures ahead of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project (MAMSIP) Bridge Reconstruction Project.

Areas affected will include southbound I-25 over South Academy Boulevard and the east and westbound South Academy Boulevard lanes under I-25.

Work is expected to be performed during the evening hours today, Tuesday, June 6, and will continue through Friday, June 9, so construction crews can install ten new bridge girders and other materials.

Should the weather permit, these closures may be subject to change.

These are the time and dates for the full closures:

Full closure of eastbound South Academy Blvd.

Tuesday, June 6 through Friday, June 9, 7 p.m. – 6:30 a.m. nightly

Full closure of westbound South Academy Blvd .

. Tuesday, June 6 through Thursday, June 8, 6 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. nightly

Full closure on southbound I-25

Tuesday, June 6 through Thursday, June 8, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly

The detours in place will include:

Eastbound South Academy Boulevard: Traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Colorado Highway 16 (exit 132A), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 north to South Academy Blvd.

Traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Colorado Highway 16 (exit 132A), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 north to South Academy Blvd. Westbound South Academy Boulevard : traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Ave./South Circle Dr. (exit 138), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 south to South Academy Blvd.

: traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Ave./South Circle Dr. (exit 138), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 south to South Academy Blvd. Southbound I-25: Traffic will take exit 135 off-ramp and re-enter the on-ramp to continue south.

This week starting this past Monday, June 5, through Thursday, June 9, there will also be a southbound I-25 right lane closure from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. nightly, between Mesa Ridge Parkway and Santa Fe Avenue to install sign caissons.

CDOT states traffic on I-25 will be head-to-head, separated by a temporary barrier with 11 ft. lanes and 2 ft. shoulders. The new traffic configuration will be in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with the normal working hours unchanged from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The speed limit in this area has been reduced to 55 MPH, according to CDOT, and slight traffic delays should be expected as motorists are urged to use extra caution while traveling in the new traffic pattern.

Fines will be doubled throughout the construction zone.

These are the traffic impacts for the Bridge girder set on southbound I-25 at South Academy Boulevard:

Tuesday, June 6, through Friday, June 9, 7 p.m. – 6:30 a.m. nightly Full closure of eastbound South Academy Blvd.

Tuesday, June 6, through Thursday, June 8, 6 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. nightly Full closure of westbound South Academy Blvd.

Tuesday, June 6, through Thursday, June 8, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly Full closure on southbound I-25



Nighttime closures for I-25 between U.S. 85/Fountain and South Academy Boulevard include:

Monday, June 5, through Thursday, June 8, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between Mile Point 128 – 132

Monday, June 5, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., northbound and southbound I-25 mobile lane closures between Mile Point 128 – 135

The I-25 Safety and Improvements Project will be located along an approximately 7.5-mile segment of south I-25 beginning at South Academy Boulevard and will extend to the Santa Fe Avenue exit at Fountain, which exits to Gate 19 of Fort Carson.

The project will oversee:

Replacement of two bridges crossing over S. Academy Blvd.

Widening of both inside and outside shoulders and installing safety improvement

Concrete surface treatment overlay to provide an improved riding surface

Installation of median barrier

Rehab and widening work on four bridges

Installation of an I-25 southbound deceleration lane at the interchange with Colorado Highway 16

The MAMSIP Bridge Reconstruction Project comes in an effort to mitigate crashes, improve infrastructure, and address the physical deficiencies that contribute to crashes, according to CDOT.

For more information about the project, you can contact the CDOT hotline at 719-800-2162 or to register for alerts text MAMSIP to 888-970-9665.