Two people dead after crash involving a motorcycle on Pueblo’s south side Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people are dead after a crash on Saturday night on Pueblo's south side.

Officers with the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Surfwood Ln. and Pueblo Blvd. on June 3 at 10:50 p.m. on reports of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

According to PPD, the motorcyclist and a passenger in the car died at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.

The victims' names will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner.

According to the investigation, the motorcycle was driving southbound on Pueblo Blvd. at an "extreme speed." At the same time, a northbound black BMW on Pueblo Blvd. went to make a left turn onto Surfwood Ln. That's when the motorcycle hit the passenger side of the BMW.

Speed is a factor in this crash.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Corporal Aaron Sanders at 719-553-3324.