Two Colorado bills signed to bolster early childhood education

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)–Two new Colorado bills were signed into law to help fund Colorado’s upcoming Universal Preschool Program.

The bipartisan law is designed to help recruit more preschool providers and will send them a bonus to help them renovate spaces, purchase new educational material, and to support staff overall.

One bill, SB23-269, will fund a one-time bonus payment for early childhood care providers participating in Colorado's Universal Preschool Program.

It will help carry out the program and maintain or expand infant and toddler care capacity.

Providers can receive an additional bonus payment if they maintain or increase their capacity before April 1, 2024.

They can also receive bonus payments if they are in low-capacity preschool areas.

The other bill, HB23-1290, will work to collect the revenue from tax on nicotine products and tobacco distributors and wholesalers to redirect those funds towards Colorado’s Early Education System.

This bill in particular refers to a measure that was on the ballot this past November titled Proposition EE. It asked voters to allow the state to keep the $24 million in excess revenue collected on tobacco products to support young learners.

The proposition was approved in 2020 by voters after revenue collected from the tax on nicotine products came in higher than originally expected.