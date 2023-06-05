Skip to Content
Recent rain huge help in Colorado’s drought conditions

ARKANSAS RIVER ​WATERSHED COLLABORATIVE
COLORADO (KRDO) - The recent rain in Colorado has been a huge help with fixing the state's drought conditions.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, only one-third of the state is still in a drought.

The report suggests remaining drought conditions are most likely linked to the Arkansas River Basin.

During May, the Arkansas River Basin snowpack improved by almost 30%. The Arkansas River flow near Leadville also peaked at about 400 cubic feet per second.

However, that number has since gone down to just under 250.

