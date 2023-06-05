Recent rain huge help in Colorado’s drought conditions
COLORADO (KRDO) - The recent rain in Colorado has been a huge help with fixing the state's drought conditions.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, only one-third of the state is still in a drought.
The report suggests remaining drought conditions are most likely linked to the Arkansas River Basin.
During May, the Arkansas River Basin snowpack improved by almost 30%. The Arkansas River flow near Leadville also peaked at about 400 cubic feet per second.
However, that number has since gone down to just under 250.