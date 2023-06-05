Local politicians react to video showing Rep. Lauren Boebert late to debt ceiling vote

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A hot light of social media attention is currently focused on Representative Lauren Boebert after a video was released contradicting her original explanation for why she did not cast a vote on the debt ceiling deal.

Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the deal to raise the debt ceiling. Among those who cast their vote, a significant Colorado figure was missing.

"Call it a no-show protest," claimed Boebert in a Twitter video statement.

Over the weekend, Boebert took to social media to explain herself.

"No excuses, I was ticked off they wouldn't let me do my job, so I didn't take the vote," said Boebert. "Once again Washington's power machine shoved a multi-trillion dollar bill down our throats. They served us up a crap sandwich."

That explanation was quickly called into question when CNN Producer Morgan Rimmer posted a video of Boebert on the day of the vote.

The video shows Boebert running up the Capitol steps as Rimmer calls after her, "They closed it."

Boebert turns her head as she continues running, asking "They closed it?" and Rimmer responds "Yeah."

In the video, Boebert continues to race up the steps but not in time to cast her vote.

In a statement, the chair of the Pueblo County Democratic Party condemned Boebert's actions:

"It's all totally unsurprising -- she's always been more interested in being the star of her own show rather than actually working for Steel City. I'll bet money she was giving a press interview or Tweeting on the job; it's a huge part of why she nearly lost what should be a safe Republican seat. And then for her to try and lie her way out of not showing up for work! Puebloans know when we're being hustled, and right now she's scamming us out of a congressional salary, plus our representation as she auditions for a Fox News role. It's incredibly embarrassing for all of CD3 and that's why I'm confident that we're gonna fire Boebert in 2024." Bri Buentello, Chair of the Pueblo County Democrats

We reached out to the Pueblo County GOP, the Mesa County GOP, and Colorado GOP for comment on Boebert's claims but did not hear back.

In a statement from the El Paso County GOP, they wrote:

We, as the El Paso County Leadership, cannot and will not comment on whether or not Rep. Boebert was able to vote on the "Debt Ceiling" bill; if she missed the window to vote either intentionally or by error we do not know. What we and every conservative American should agree with is her vocal opposition to this unfortunate piece of misguided GOP-led legislation. We cannot argue with her characterization of this bill as a "crap sandwich."" Vickie Tonkins, Chair of the El Paso County GOP

KRDO has worked to reach out to Lauren Boebert's media team since Sunday afternoon but has not yet received a response.