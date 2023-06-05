Gas prices in Colorado Springs fall 4.9 cents in a week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Average gas prices in Colorado Springs have fallen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, coming to an average of $3.41/g today.

According to a GasBuddy survey, gas prices in Colorado Springs are 6.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stands 115.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, with averages at $4.56/g.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $2.99/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g–a difference of 100.0 cents per gallon.

Meanwhile the lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.97/g while the highest was $4.19/g.

The national average of gas prices, meanwhile, have fallen 3.9 cents per gallon from last week averaging $3.51/g today. From a year ago, those prices were 134.5 cents per gallon higher coming to an average of $4.85/g.

There are the historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

June 5, 2022: $4.56/g (U.S. Average: $4.85/g)

June 5, 2021: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)

June 5, 2020: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

June 5, 2019: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

June 5, 2018: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)

June 5, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

June 5, 2016: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

June 5, 2015: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

June 5, 2014: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

June 5, 2013: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)



As for diesel gas prices, the national average stands at $3.88 per gallon.

Neighboring areas in Colorado and their current gas prices include: