Cañon City hosts Public Open House ahead of Franklin Avenue 2A Project

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO)--The City of Cañon City is holding a Public Open House to discuss the Franklin Avenue 2A Project.

The Open House will take place on Thursday, June 8, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rudd Park located at 12th College Avenue.

Cañon City officials state in the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be relocated to Cañon City High School in Room 205 located at 1313 College Avenue.

The College Avenue construction will take place from North 3rd Street to North 9th Street.

Franklin Avenue construction will take place from North 19th Street to Orchard Avenue.

Officials state road construction in these areas is expected to begin in July and continue through September.

For more information about the project, you can visit the link here.