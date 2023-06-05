Bears entering vehicles across Colorado thanks to unlocked doors and food left behind

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is once again warning residents about bear safety when it comes to vehicles.

Monday, CPW shared two different videos of bears across the state opening unlocked truck doors to get food that was left inside.

CPW Southeast shared a video of a bear in Woodland Park that "obviously has learned to open car doors," and was seen doing just that. CPW Northeast also shared a video Monday of a bear in an unknown location that got trapped inside a pickup truck thanks to an unlocked door and a bag of dog food that was left inside.

Watch video here - CPW SE

CPW said bears are smart and once humans teach them that cars and homes hold tasty rewards, they will do their best to get inside. The agency added that they will even begin to break in when they don't smell food inside, as was the case with the bear caught on video in Woodland Park.

Watch video here - CPW NE

https://twitter.com/CPW_NE/status/1665774473872588805

If you're living in bear county and want to keep bears wild and alive, lock your doors.