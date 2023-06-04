Lamar Police investigating ‘accidental child death’ after search for missing small child

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Lamar Police Department, along with several other agencies, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a small child in Lamar on Saturday evening.

Lamar PD tells KRDO the Prowers County Dispatch received a report of small child who was missing from a residence in Lamar, Colorado. The Lamar Police Department, Lamar Fire and Ambulance Service, Prowers County Sheriff’s Office, Prowers Rural Fire, Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Department of Wildlife Officers, Colorado State Patrol, and numerous area citizens assisted in a general search for the missing child.

That child was reported missing just after 2 P.M. on Saturday, and after an over three hour search, the child was located and transported to the Prowers Medical Center, where the child died.

Information on the child's identity was not provided "due to the circumstances and out of respect for the family," Lamar PD said. Police say they will release more information once they complete their investigation.