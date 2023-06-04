Fire at refugee shelter in eastern Germany kills 1, injures 10

BERLIN (AP) — A fire at a refugee shelter in eastern Germany has killed one person and injured at least 10 others. Police in the German state of Thuringia said the fire broke out around 5 a.m. Sunday at a facility in the city of Apolda and that one body had been recovered from the burned building. They say a 9-year-old child is missing but didn’t reveal if the body might have belonged to a child. A local government spokesperson told German news agency dpa that the shelter housed 300 people and was evacuated. The news agency says an investigation to determine the cause of the fire is underway.

